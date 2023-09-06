Prudential PLC Acquires 368 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.00. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

