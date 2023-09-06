Prudential PLC Decreases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $235,218,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8,674.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,408 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $79,253,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nasdaq by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after acquiring an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,494,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.4 %

NDAQ stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

