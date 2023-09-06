Prudential PLC Purchases 300 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,542,000 after acquiring an additional 647,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 460,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,662,000.

BATS MTUM opened at $146.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.50.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

