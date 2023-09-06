15,549 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

