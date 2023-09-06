Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,755. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

