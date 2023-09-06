Prudential PLC Takes $850,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

