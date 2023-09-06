Prudential PLC Trims Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

