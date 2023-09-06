Prudential PLC Acquires 5,239 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,911 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

