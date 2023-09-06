Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 16,478 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 267,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,415,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,558 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,221,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 83,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

