Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 253.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

VMC opened at $216.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

