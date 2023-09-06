Prudential PLC Has $956,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in UGI by 3.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in UGI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in UGI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UGI by 75.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -22.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet cut UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

