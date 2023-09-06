Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,600 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

