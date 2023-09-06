Prudential PLC Has $737,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 591,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,076,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

