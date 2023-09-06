Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 61.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 126,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,575,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 115,408 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RITM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

