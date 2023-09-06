Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $30,587,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 721.8% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 148,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,117 shares of company stock worth $21,218,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LECO. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LECO

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $186.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.01 and a one year high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average of $179.65.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

