Prudential PLC Purchases 4,673 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,044 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,279 shares of the technology company's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE:DELL opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $70.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

