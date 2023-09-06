iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,352 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.34% of iRobot worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iRobot by 1,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 646,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iRobot by 607.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 176,577 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in iRobot by 2,702.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 136,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iRobot by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.08. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $236.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

