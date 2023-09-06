Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Masco Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE MAS opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.