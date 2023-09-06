Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 8.49. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.30.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.30%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

