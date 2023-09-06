Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,043 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 332.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.
CGI Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:GIB opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
CGI Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
