Prudential PLC Has $815,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,576 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,012,000 after acquiring an additional 831,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,530,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,144 shares of company stock valued at $23,012,041 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $125.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

