Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $932.50.

Shares of GMAB opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after buying an additional 1,420,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 797,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 111.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 585,924 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 441,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 431,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

