IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

Get IQVIA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IQV

IQVIA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $220.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.87. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 168,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,870,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.