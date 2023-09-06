Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Head to Head Comparison

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38% PolyPid N/A -298.88% -97.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and PolyPid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A PolyPid N/A N/A -$39.56 million ($1.21) -0.25

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyPid 0 1 0 0 2.00

PolyPid has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 713.27%. Given PolyPid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 beats PolyPid on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

(Get Free Report)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.