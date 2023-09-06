Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Shares of MHVYF stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

