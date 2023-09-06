Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) to Hold

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, ING Group lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.
JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.
