Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) to Hold

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, ING Group lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDEPF stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. JDE Peet’s has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11.

(Get Free Report)

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.