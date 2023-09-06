Morgan Stanley Downgrades Stem (NYSE:STEM) to Equal Weight

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STEM. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. Stem has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.09.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Stem by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,049 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stem by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stem by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 185,211 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

