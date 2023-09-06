Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCOM. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

