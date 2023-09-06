Yuexiu Property (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Yuexiu Property (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

