AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVAV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

AVAV stock opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $112.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.67.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

