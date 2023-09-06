HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2023

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFFGet Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at C$106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.28. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of C$46.95 and a 12-month high of C$110.00.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.