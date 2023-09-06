HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at C$106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.28. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of C$46.95 and a 12-month high of C$110.00.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.