HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at C$106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.28. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of C$46.95 and a 12-month high of C$110.00.
About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Will This New Development Mean A Big Rally In Cannabis Stocks?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 7 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Is Bitcoin ETF Launch A Promising Development For Crypto Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.