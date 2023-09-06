Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Trading Up 1%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 11,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 29,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $76.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 472,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

