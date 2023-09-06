First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 16,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 27,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRPT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 134,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 622.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $337,000.

About First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

