Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 218,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 502,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Assure from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assure stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) by 513.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,113 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 9.01% of Assure worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

