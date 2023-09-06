Innovative International Acquisition (NASDAQ:IOACU) Shares Up 0.4%

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

Institutional Trading of Innovative International Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative International Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

