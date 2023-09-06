MVL (MVL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.03 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $68.26 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MVL Token Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

