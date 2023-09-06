STP Price Hits $0.0423 on Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, STP has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. STP has a market cap of $82.13 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,737.31 or 1.00045785 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04216112 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,037,619.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.