Metahero 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $187,569.39 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $20.63 million and approximately $187,569.39 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

