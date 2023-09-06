Cronos Price Tops $0.0501 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $6.60 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00026455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00012930 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.