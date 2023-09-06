ONUS (ONUS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $57.67 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last week, ONUS has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002304 BTC on major exchanges. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $57.67 million and approximately $3.91 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.593895 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

