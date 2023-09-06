Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.93 billion and approximately $231,633.54 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07743504 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $152,763.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

