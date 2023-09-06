WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 2.4 %

TRST opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $538.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.91. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

