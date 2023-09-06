WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,084 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at about $44,896,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.9 %

AIRC opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $43.57.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.