WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 12,881 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

Insider Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

