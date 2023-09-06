Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.13% of Quanex Building Products worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $451,434.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 913 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $25,591.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,185,606.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $451,434.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,784 shares of company stock worth $1,466,867 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

NYSE:NX opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NX

About Quanex Building Products

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.