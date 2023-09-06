Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 210,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,104,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 3.4 %

OC stock opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.64. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

