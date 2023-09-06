WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Price Performance

TRMK stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRMK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trustmark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

