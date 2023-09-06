Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -1.39.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

