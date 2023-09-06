WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mercury General by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Mercury General by 18.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercury General by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MCY opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mercury General

Mercury General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.