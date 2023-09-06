WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 7,338 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 115.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

